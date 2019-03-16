Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.3 earthquake shakes several NH communities

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (WHDH) - A minor earthquake was recorded in parts of central New Hampshire Friday night.

The epicenter of the magnitude 2.3 quake rattled residents of Boscawen just before 9:30 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

Residents of nearby communities reported feeling a slight tremor.

Roughly two small earthquakes occur in New England every year, according to the USGS.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)