Did you feel it? Earthquake shakes several central Massachusetts communities

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston College’s Weston Observatory has confirmed an earthquake occurred in the Templeton/Gardner area on Friday.
Some residents took to social media around 1 p.m. to report feeling the earth shake.
The observatory confirmed an earthquake occurred around 12:51 p.m.
They’re still working to determine the strength and exact location.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)