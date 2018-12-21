Did you feel it? Earthquake shakes several central Massachusetts communities

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston College’s Weston Observatory has confirmed an earthquake occurred in the Templeton/Gardner area on Friday.

Some residents took to social media around 1 p.m. to report feeling the earth shake.

The observatory confirmed an earthquake occurred around 12:51 p.m.

They’re still working to determine the strength and exact location.

