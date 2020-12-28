BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are asking for the public’s help in pinpointing the source of mystery explosions heard in Brockton late Sunday night.

Two loud explosions accompanied by white flashes of light were heard across the city just before midnight, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

These explosions are reportedly similar to ones heard in the past months.

Some people reported it as fireworks, while others reported it as something bigger than fireworks.

The Brockton Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau has been working with Brockton police and state police to determine the causes.

Anyone who saw anything that can help investigators determine the location of the explosions or the suspects involved is asked to call Brockton Fire Prevention Bureau at 508-583-2933, the Arson Watch Hotline at 1-800-682-9229, or Brockton police at 508-941-0200.

Fire officials are also looking for any video that may have captured the flashes of light between 11:45 p.m. and midnight.

