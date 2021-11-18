STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Stow police launched an investigation into reports of a loud boom on Wednesday night.

Members of the police department checked all sectors of the town as well as the fire academy and did not observe anything out of the ordinary, police said.

They have also spoken to the surrounding towns that have similar complaints.

No additional information was immediately available.

