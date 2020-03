BANGOR, Maine (WHDH) — Maine state police are hoping to track down the owner of a wedding dress found on the highway last weekend.

The dress, which is “a little worse for wear,” was found between Exits 1 and 2 on Interstate 395 in Bangor around 5 a.m. on Feb. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maine state police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)