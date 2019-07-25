Did you see it? Meteor lights up night sky over Massachusetts

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A meteor was caught on camera lighting up the night sky over Massachusetts on Wednesday.

7NEWS viewers from across the Bay State shared home surveillance and dashcam video of the amazing sight.

Among them was a viewer who captured the meteor from his porch camera in Leominster.

The meteor was reportedly seen by residents throughout New England.

Many folks from the mid-Atlantic to New England seeing this meteor last night. https://t.co/9rZDPdxexT — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 25, 2019

