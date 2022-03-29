MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after discovering a credit card skimmer at a Manchester, New Hampshire 7-11 Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to the store on Beech Street at 2:45 p.m. were told that customers had been complaining about the buttons on a credit card terminal, and when the manager checked the machine he found a skimmer on top of the device, police said. Skimmers are used to steal credit card numbers.

Police said it was unclear how long the skimmer had been on the terminal and anyone who used a credit or debit card at the store should monitor their account closely.

