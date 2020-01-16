Did you win Mass Cash and not know it? 3 $100,000 prizes nearing expiration

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state lottery is making a call to the public about three unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes that were won in February 2019 and are nearing expiration.

The draw date, the location where the tickets were purchased, and the numbers are as follows:

Feb. 3, AM-PM Convenience, Bearses Way, Hyannis, 09-22-23-26-30

Feb. 26, Costa Sunoco Mini Mart, Sawyer Street, New Bedford, 10-14-16-26-29

Feb. 26, Dracut Town Variety, Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, 10-14-16-26-29

Each of these prizes will expire on the date they were drawn.

