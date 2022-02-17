WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The father of a Weymouth High School senior says he is devastated after his 17-year-old son was shot and killed while driving in Quincy Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Palmer Street and Taffrail Road around 6:30 p.m. discovered Nathan Paul suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car that had crashed into another vehicle a couple of blocks away, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Nathan was taken to a Boston trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

One of Nathan’s dad’s older sons called to break the news to him early Wednesday morning.

“He didn’t deserve to die. He was only 17 — a kid,” said Gregory Paul.

Paul said he is not sure why Nathan was in Quincy or who he may have run into but he has faith the police will find his son’s killer and is begging those who know something to come forward.

“Whoever did that to my son, please bring yourself to justice because I cannot take it anymore,” Paul said.

Nathan was a music lover who played on the Weymouth High School football team. He was getting ready to turn 18 in March and trying to decide where he wanted to go to college next year.

Weymouth High School canceled all athletic activities Wednesday as the grief set in on campus.

“You feel for them. A young man gone and the reality is he’s not coming back,” said David Kiley whose child attends the school. “You have to feel for them.”

Superintendent Robert Wargo released a statement that reads in part: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of one of our Weymouth High School students. Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Grief counselors are being made available to the school community.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting and an investigation remains ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been created in support of his family.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)