Didn’t receive a stimulus check? This tool will tell you when it’s coming

Stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Eric Gay/AP)

(WHDH) — The federal government’s second round of stimulus payments is being sent out and many Americans have already gotten the $600 relief check deposited directly into their bank accounts.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last week that the Treasury and the IRS are working with “unprecedented speed” to issue the second round of payments.

Have you not yet received a stimulus payment? The IRS has set up a tool for the public to track the status of their payments.

People checking the status of their payment must provide their social security number, date of birth, and street address.

Due to high demand, wait times on the IRS website may be longer than usual.

