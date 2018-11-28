Die-hard fan syncs Christmas lights to popular Taylor Swift song

(WHDH) — A diehard Taylor Swift fan synced his Christmas lights to one of the singer’s hit songs and shared a video of his impressive work on social media.

Kansas native Louie Cortez, a self-confessed Swift “stan,” rigged up his festive outdoor lights to flash in time with the single “…Ready for It?”

“Just because I’m a die-hard Taylor Swift fan, I had to program my Christmas light show to …Ready for it? Enjoy,” he tweeted, along with a video of the lights.

Just because I’m a die hard @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 fan, I had to program my Christmas light show to …Ready for it? Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/i9eZReJ8cu — Tay Stans Only (@coverboiii) November 15, 2018

Cortez told the Wichita Eagle that his light show is actually 30 minutes long and that he got the idea when he attended the Kansas City leg of Swift’s Reputation Tour earlier this year.

“I saw the stage in my mind and what I could do with the lights, so I thought it’d be really cool to program (the Christmas light show) to it,” he told the newspaper.

