Diehard Bruins fans tie knot at Warrior Ice Arena

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local couple, who both bleed black and gold, recently became the first hockey fans to say “I do” at the new Boston Bruins practice facility in Brighton.

Adam and Denisse Bellantoni show off their love for Bruins hockey any chance they get. Their wedding day was no exception.

While Boston battled the Carolina Hurricanes for the right to play in the Stanley Cup Final, the Bellantoni’s took to the rink at Warrior Ice Arena for a friendly pick-up game after tying the knot last weekend.

“We didn’t want the traditional wedding,” Denisse told 7News. “We wanted a fun time, something that people would remember.”

Adam sported a Bruins-themed tuxedo and members of the wedding party were decked out in hockey gear.

“I was in a Bruins tux. She was in her wedding dress,” he said. “All of our friends flanked us in their hockey gear.”

Their nuptials were followed by a friendly game between “Team Bride” and “Team Groom,” with Adam’s team winning 6-2.

“Team Groom stepped up,” Adam said. “They were all business, so it was good.”

The couple met nine years ago at a pick-up game and quickly bonded over their love for the Bruins and dogs. They now have five pups and they’re all named after Boston hockey legends.

“I found out she was a vet tech. I’m a huge dog lover and we just kind of hit it off,” Adam recalled. “From there, we had our first date, which was a Bruins game.”

When Adam proposed on the ice after Denisse played in a hockey tournament, they started dreaming up a hockey-themed wedding.

They didn’t know when they set their wedding date that the Bruins would still be skating in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“I think the stars are aligning just right,” Adam said. “Honestly, we couldn’t have asked for a better scenario.”

The couple says they see some similarities between the hometown team and the marriage they’ve just started.

“All those guys are playing for each other, they’re playing towards a common goal,” Adam said. “We without a doubt have each other’s back.”

If the Bruins end up winning the Stanley Cup, the couple says it would just be the icing on the cake of an already sweet year.

