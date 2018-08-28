Diehl, Kingston, Lindstrom aiming to unseat US Sen. Liz Warren

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Bay State Republicans are hoping to earn enough support at the polls on Sept. 4 to earn the opportunity to take on Sen. Liz Warren in November.

State Rep. Geoff Diehl, John Kingston, and Beth Joyce Lindstrom have spent the last several months laying out their unique visions for the commonwealth and weighing in on many of the controversial decisions that have been made at the White House in the run-up to Primary Day.

Diehl, 49, a state Rep. from Whitman, has represented the 7th Plymouth District, which includes Abington, East Bridgewater and Whitman, since 2010.

On his campaign website, he touts leading “the fight for more transparency and accountability at the State House” and says he has “worked to increase jobs and send more local aid to cities and towns” and has been a “champion of Massachusetts taxpayers.”

Kingston, 52, a businessman from Winchester, says on his campaign website that he is running for U.S. Senate because he “believes in a strong and prosperous — and most of all — America, with freedom and liberty and dignity for all.”

Lindstrom, 57, a small business owner from Groton, was the first woman executive director of the Massachusetts Republican Party before going on to become executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery. She was also a member of Gov. Mitt Romney’s cabinet, where she served as director of consumer affairs and business regulation.

In her campaign website bio, Lindstrom points out she “does not have the typical resume of a political candidate.”

“Instead she has a lifetime of hard work and experience solving problems and finding solutions,” it reads. “She values common sense above labels and conformity. If given the opportunity to serve, she will approach each day with a manager’s critical eye, an entrepreneur’s optimistic spirit and a mother’s empathetic ear.”

