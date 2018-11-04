Diehl, Warren hit campaign trail ahead of midterm elections

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren and Geoff Diehl are making a final push this weekend in the race for the Senate seat, just days away from the midterm elections.

Diehl was shaking hands with voters and tailgating before the game in Foxboro on Sunday.

Warren also hit the campaign trail on Sunday at a “Get Out the Vote” event.

Warren is hoping to be elected to her second term in the Senate.

