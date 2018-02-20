WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a pair of diesel trucks in Woburn went up in flames.

The fire broke out Tuesday around 5 a.m. at a parking lot on Olympia Avenue.

Video showed heavy flames shooting from the trucks. The fire has since been extinguished.

A nearby building was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The two trucks were totally destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

