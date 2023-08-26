CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard students partnered with the MBTA to launch a program to save lives along the Red Line.

A group of students focused on overdose prevention and education came up with a plan to put naloxone, or Narcan, kits in T stops.

“In our research we found that these MBTA stations are associated with a disproportionate number of opioid overdoses, particularly along the Red Line in Cambridge,” said Sajeev Kohli, a Harvard graduate.

Kohli said putting Narcan kits in public spaces and making them available to all could be the difference between life and death.

“Having someone who’s a friend, a peer, a community member that’s there in case first responders are a little farther away can make a significant difference,” Kohli said. “It’s inexpensive, it’s easy to use, it has minimal side effects if used incorrectly, and there’s empirical data showing bystanders can use this correctly 99% of the time.”

The plan went from an idea to a near reality. The students are now working with doctors, health leaders and legislators.

For the one-year pilot program, the state has approved $95,000 to get Narcan distribution stations on platforms and inside bathrooms at Red Line T Stations.

“MBTA staff is working to learn more about this initiative from our public health colleagues and hopes to develop a plan based upon the budget language in the coming months,” the MBTA said in a statement. “In the meantime, Transit Police carry Narcan and they are trained in the proper use of it.”

“This isn’t just a couple of students, it’s an entire community coming together putting their heads together and figuring out how do we do this,” Kohli said.

There is no timeline yet of when the public could see the Narcan stations in the T stops.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)