Different feel at Mass on Christmas Eve this year due to pandemic

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Those attending church across Massachusetts on Christmas Eve said the feeling is different this year due to the pandemic.

Parishioners at Mary Queen of Peace Parish in Medford had to stand six feet apart and don masks Thursday evening during the service.

The feeling was the same at St. Francis of Assisi, where Janice Scaparotti was in attendance. She said she lost her husband this year due to COVID-19.

“Faith is such an amazing thing, without it I don’t know what we would have done. I don’t know honestly,” Scaparotti said.

She and her family hope those attending Mass take the teachings to heart during such a difficult year.

“I just hope people after this will be kind to each other after all we’ve been through,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)