LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers in Leominster were dealing with difficult conditions early Sunday morning as the season’s first snowstorm dumped snow steadily across Massachusetts, with some communities bracing for up to a foot of snow.

Heavy equipment was working to clear the roughly 8 inches of snow that had fallen by about 6:45 a.m.

It’s a light, fluffy snow, which is expected to make clearing the snow easier.

Residents in the area are urged to stay home if they don’t have to travel to help crews keep roadways clear.

