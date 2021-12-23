DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - With Christmas just a few days away, some local school bus drivers went above and beyond to spread a little holiday cheer to their students and community.

The Dighton drivers turned their buses into traveling winter wonderlands Wednesday with their very own Elf on the Shelf behind the wheel.

“To see everybody happy and enjoy the holiday seasons, that’s just what it’s all about,” said driver Vicki Chaves.

“I had a little girl get on the bus with our Elves on the Shelves and she’s like, ‘I have those PJs at home.’ So they can recognize what we’re doing,” driver Jennifer Fyfe added.

Over the last year, there has been a lot for the Dighton school kids to get excited about with the bus drivers dressing up like famous Dr. Seuss characters and even M&Ms.

The fun all started last Halloween when students could not wear their costumes to school because of the pandemic.

“They were sad about it, so us bus drivers decided to make something fun out of it,” said Chaves.

“You can still have a great time and smile and look for the positive side, that’s all we’re trying to do,” said Fyfe. “We just wanted the kids to smile.”

It’s not just kids – school administrators, teachers, parents and even others on the road are now feeling the joy of the season too.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in kindergarten or 80-years-old, everybody can believe in some kind of Christmas magic… Especially right now,” said driver Katie Ortiz.

The drivers say they have their costumes picked out for next Christmas all lined up.

