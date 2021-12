DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bus drivers in Dighton got into the Christmas spirit before their students headed off for winter break.

The drivers dressed up as Elves on the Shelf on Thursday.

The Elf on the Shelf is a tradition for many families who celebrate Christmas.

The doll is said to report to Santa each night during the holidays.

