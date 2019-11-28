Dighton house blaze displaces family on Thanksgiving

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames forced a family out of their Dighton home on Thanksgiving.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire around 6 p.m. at a single-family home with an attached in-law apartment on Lincoln Avenue found heavy smoke and fire showing from the garage.

Crews from Rehoboth and Taunton were ordered to the scene to assist.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze but the residents were unable to return home and stayed with family in the area.

There were no reported injuries.

Dighton Fire Chief Christopher Maguy estimates the fire left behind between $100,000 to $150,000 in damage.

Lincoln Avenue was temporarily shut down while crews battled the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

