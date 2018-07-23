Dighton officials warn residents after person bitten by raccoon

DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials are warning residents to be careful after a resident was bitten by a raccoon in Dighton.

The incident happened in the area of Main Street and Water Street.

Authorities say residents should be careful in the wake of the incident and watch for signs of rabid raccoons, including:

Acting disoriented

Appearing paralyzed or sick

Walking unsteadily

Foaming at the mouth

Sounds other than normal chatter

Town officials say residents should not approach any raccoon if seen.

