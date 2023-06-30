DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dighton’s police chief and a reserve officer are on paid administrative leave after they were among five people charged with federal insider trading charges.

Dighton Police Chief Shawn Cronin was allegedly tipped off to the impending merger of two pharmaceutical companies and with that information, he and others made stock trades that earned them more than $2.3 million in ill-gotten gains, according to the federal complaint. Cronin allegedly received $72,000.

He was placed on paid administrative leave during an emergency meeting Thursday night.

