DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dighton-Rehoboth School Committee has unanimously approved allowing student-athletes to opt out of games if the opposing team has players of the opposite sex after a field hockey player was seriously hurt by a boy on another team last season.

The new policy reads in part: “No student athlete on a single-sex team shall be penalized by the District in any manner for refusing to play…against an opposing team because that team includes a member of the opposite sex.”

The same goes for coaches and entire teams — if they decide to stay on the sidelines.

Superintendent Bill Runey said the issue is not about equal rights, it’s about safety.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with transgender anything like that … this is simply the fact that we feel strongly that the inherent risk of participating against a 16-17-18 yr old male is significantly higher,” he said.

During a playoff game last fall, a senior on the Dighton-Rehoboth team took a direct shot to the mouth from a boy who plays for Swampscott. Runey said the player suffered severe facial injuries and had to undergo surgery.

“We knew that some of our field hockey players would have been uncomfortable moving forward in the state playoffs back in November if they had to play another game against the male,” he said, adding that he hoped the MIAA would step in and make a change.

“But, unfortunately, no change has taken place,” he said.

The MIAA allows for girls to play on boys teams and boys to play on girls teams if their school doesn’t offer the sport for both.

We have reached out to the MIAA for comment and are waiting to hear back.

