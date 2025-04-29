DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A digital forensics expert was cross-examined on the witness stand in the Karen Read retrial Tuesday.

Ian Whiffin, who first took the witness stand Monday, was grilled by Read’s legal team on his findings from Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s cell phone. Defense attorney Robert Alessi showed the location data from O’Keefe’s iPhone, which was left out of Whiffin’s presentation to the jury the day before.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking in January 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

While on the stand, Whiffin testified he did not believe O’Keefe ever went inside the home, at 34 Fairview Road, owned by Brian Albert at the time. But, under Tuesday’s cross examination, Whiffin acknowledged that O’Keefe’s phone could have been somewhere else.

“The larger white circle covers a substantial amount of the house at 34 Fairview, correct?” Alessi asked.

“Correct,” Whiffin said.

“So, given your testimony on direct yesterday with [special prosecutor Hank] Brennan, the phone of John O’Keefe, according to this depiction, could be anywhere within the largest white circle, correct?” Alessi asked.

“Correct,” Whiffin replied.

On Monday, Whiffin also showed the jury a chart tracking O’Keefe’s phone battery temperature, saying it kept getting colder throughout the night.

But on Tuesday, Alessi asked questions about how he tested the phone’s temperature, pointing out differences in how fast the temperature dropped in an experiment versus the smaller rate of temperature decline for O’Keefe’s phone.

Whiffin also admitted he did not know the temperature in Canton the night O’Keefe died.

On Monday, after the jury left midday, Judge Beverly Cannone held an afternoon hearing over whether the defense can call two ARCCA crash reconstruction experts to testify. It turns out they were also paid by the defense, after the fact.

During an exchange that grew heated at times, Brennan suggested one of the men was an “advocate” for the defense — not an impartial witness.

No decision has been made by Cannone on the crash reconstruction experts.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)