DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A digital forensics expert continued his testimony in the Karen Read retrial Tuesday morning, presenting findings from Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s cell phone.

Ian Whiffin first took the witness stand Monday, where he said he has no reason to believe O’Keefe ever went inside the house at 34 Fairview Road the night he died in January 2022.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

“The battery temperature data never indicates that the device went from a cold environment to a warm environment, which I would expect to see if the device went inside a building,” Whiffin said.

This was evidence Whiffin did not present when he testified during Read’s first trial.

Whiffin charted the battery temperature recordings from O’Keefe’s iPhone, showing the jury how it gradually got colder and colder.

Whiffin also testified about location data he pulled from O’Keefe’s phone. He said it is highly unlikely O’Keefe ever went past the front yard of 34 Fairview Road, which pokes holes in the defense theory that elevation changes recorded on the phone mean O’Keefe climbed stairs at the home.

“Based on the totality of all of the information described, my opinion is that the device never moved from far away from the flag pole,” Whiffin said.

Whiffin got involved in the case after both Massachusetts State Police and a defense expert reached out about Jennifer McCabe’s “hos long to die in cold” search and its 2:27 a.m. timestamp.

Whiffin argues the timestamp shows when McCabe first opened the browser tab and that she did not try to look up hypothermia until nearly 6:30 a.m.

Later, as she left court, Read disputed Whiffin’s timeline.

After the jury left midday, Judge Beverly Cannone held an afternoon hearing over whether the defense can call two ARCCA crash reconstruction experts to testify. It turns out they were also paid by the defense, after the fact.

During an exchange that grew heated at times, special prosecution Hank Brennan suggested one of the men was an “advocate” for the defense — not an impartial witness.

No decision has been made by Cannone on the crash reconstruction experts.

