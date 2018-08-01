Digital speed limit sign placed on South Boston street where 2-year-old boy struck, killed

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city is taking extra precautions with a dangerous street in Boston’s South End by placing a digital speed limit sign where a 2-year-old boy was struck and killed one week ago.

The new sign can be seen on L Street, tracking the speed of people driving through the area.

Two-year-old Colin McGrath was killed on Aug. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after a two-car collision at the intersection of L and East Sixth streets sent a van up onto the sidewalk and into his stroller, police said.

His 4-year-old sister, who was walking alongside the stroller at the time of the crash, was also injured.

Neighbors expressed their concerns for that street, saying people use these roads as cut-throughs to avoid the highway.

“The cars just fly up and down L Street,” one resident said.

The mayor’s transportation commissioner and other officials walked the area following the fatal crash. They discussed adding 4-way stop signs, speed boards and overhead lighting.

Mayor Marty Walsh says speed was not a factor in the crash but they are looking into improvements.

“Any given day, you go on that street, it’s packed with cars and people driving,” he said.

Those in the area say people need to pay more attention.

“The roads in Southie in general, you have to be careful and pay attention,” one woman said. “With the double parking and the cars, the roads are narrow. Some roads are one way, some are not.”

As changes come to the South End, McGrath’s family is preparing to lay him to rest with a funeral set for Friday.

Officials told 7News that until the funeral, their focus is on the family. Then, they plan on studying the area to make more long-term changes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)