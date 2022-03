BOSTON (WHDH) - Dine Out Boston kicked off Sunday, giving eaters a chance to sample food at different restaurants in the Hub over the next two weeks.

Participating restaurants will create their own set lunch and dinner menus during the event, which is held in March and August every year.

It was rebranded from Restaurant Week in 2021.

