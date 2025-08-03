BOSTON (WHDH) - Dine Out Boston is back for its summer edition with restaurants offering prix fixe menus from Aug. 3 to 16.

Presented by Meet Boston, and in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, this two-week culinary celebration features more than 175 participating restaurants, providing diners an opportunity to enjoy delicious deals at restaurants across Greater Boston and restaurateurs the chance to bring in new patrons to their establishments.

Meet Boston invites all diners to experience Boston’s diverse restaurant scene in new ways. Explore more about Boston’s culinary scene at www.meetboston.com/culinary.

Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with many offering takeout and delivery options as well. Restaurants select one of three price points and customize their lunch and dinner menus: lunch at $27, $32 or $36 and dinner at $41, $46, or $55. Restaurants can offer as many courses as they desire at their selected price. A full list of participating restaurants is here.

Visit DineOutBoston.com to browse menus and make reservations.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)