BOSTON (WHDH) - Dine Out Boston is back for its spring edition and is offering deals at over 150 participating restaurants.

Presented by Meet Boston, and in partnership with the MA Office of Travel & Tourism, the culinary celebration runs from March 10 to 23.

Participating restaurants will offer prix fixed menus for lunch and dinner, with many offering takeout and delivery options as well. Participating restaurants select one of three price points and customize their lunch and dinner menus: lunch at $22, $27, $32 or $36 and dinner at $36, $41, $46, or $55. Restaurants can offer as many courses as they desire at their selected price.

A full list of participating restaurants is here.

“During Dine Out Boston, our signature culinary program, we encourage visitors and residents to both go with their favorites or try something new as they enjoy specially priced menus of spectacular food across Greater Boston,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston. “Our growing list of restaurants offers something for everyone across all 23 neighborhoods of Boston and beyond, everything from Asian or Latin fare to French, Italian, seafood, tapas and sushi. Couple your Dine Out meal with a concert, basketball game, or museum visit. Boston has a lot to offer!”

Visit DineOutBoston.com to browse menus and make reservations.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)