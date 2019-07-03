NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WHDH) — An Arkansas diner is helping couples stay full with a unique menu item that has since gone viral.

Mama D’s Diner in North Little Rock added an option to their menu called “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry.”

Those who order an entree can add this item to their meal, allowing for either extra fries, fried chicken wings or fried cheese steaks.

The name plays off of the idea that girlfriends often claim they’re not hungry before eating off their partner’s plate.

