Diner reopening in Allston after positive coronavirus cases caused temporary closure

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Allston diner is reopening after it had to close its doors due to positive cases of coronavirus among its employees.

Lulu’s Diner was closed for several days but has reopened on Sunday. This after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant decided to close for several days once it got word of those positive cases.

The closure allowed them to conduct deep cleaning and retest all employees. So far no further cases have come up.

