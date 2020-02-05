Diners at iconic NH restaurant react to Iowa caucus chaos, Pelosi’s decision to shred Trump speech

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - With the New Hampshire primary now just days away, voters at an iconic diner in Manchester had plenty to say when they were asked about the Iowa caucus chaos and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to shred President Trump’s State of the Union speech on live television.

When Pelosi stood behind Trump on Tuesday night and ripped up a copy of his speech, was she also tearing up the Democrat’s chance in the 2020 general election? To find the answer, 7NEWS visited the Red Arrow Diner to gauge the pulse of voters.

The diner has been a political institution over the years. Pictures on the wall show how the path to the White House has historically gone right through the restaurant, with candidates often making it a point to visit with locals.

“It’s been a bad week for the party,” said Jonathan Ghassemi, a registered Independent voter. “When you start out not even being able to count votes, that’s unbelievable in this day and age.”

On Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party failed to tally first-in-the-nation caucus votes, prompting Trump to tweet, “The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works. Just like they ran the country.”

Other voters voiced concern about Democratic candidates not having a unified platform of issues.

“I think they’re trying to find their way forward,” said Ross Kuehne, a registered Independent voter. “The things that Bernie Sanders is talking about may be very different than what Joe Biden is talking about.”

An unnamed Democratic told 7NEWS that if the party doesn’t “get it together” soon than it will be four more hears of Trump in office.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)