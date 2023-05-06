BOSTON (WHDH) - Area residents could be seen taking advantage of the nice weather with some outdoor dining in the South End of Boston on Saturday as other restaurants in the North End continue to only offer indoor dining.

Some North End residents we spoke with on Saturday said they were pleased to be able to easily navigate the streets, other said they were disappointed not to see people out at outdoor tables.

Citing narrow roads, tunnel construction, and a lack of parking, the city says outdoor dining is not returning to the North End. Some residents said it wasn’t fair to only offer outdoor dining in certain parts of the city.

