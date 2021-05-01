Diners flock to closed Moody Street for al fresco eating in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Moody Street in Waltham is once again partially shut to traffic, but open to al fresco diners.

Restaurants were able to re-open curbside tables on Saturday and saw numerous customers come out for the sunny weather. The tables are set up in a section of the street that will be shut down until Oct. 31, in a repeat of a program that began last year to allow more table space during the pandemic.

Restaurant owners said resuming the program made sense.

“We’re still in a pandemic,” said Shannon Rossi of In A Pickle Restaurant, adding customers supported the plan as well. “Just the camaraderie of the neighborhood, getting people out. They’ve been in their homes a lot lately. so we get to add more space, we get to get people in efficiently.”

And Monique Rancourt, owner of an art gallery on the street, said more restaurant customers would be good for other merchants too.

“As one of the few retail businesses here, foot traffic will help increase business after a really long, difficult year,” Rancourt said.

Mitchele Bonhomme, who was visiting from Dracut for a meal, said she loved setup.

“It looks like they’ve got a nice little set up. I like how the road is closed off. you don’t have to worry about traffic and stuff like that,” Bonhomme said. “It’s amazing. I love it.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)