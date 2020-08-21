Diners surprise waitstaff with generous tips at Brewster restaurant

BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Waiters at a restaurant on Cape Cod were stunned after receiving two generous tips from customers in August.

The staff at the Chillingsworth Restaurant in Brewster were surprised to find a $500 tip on a $600 bill and a $2,000 tip on a check of $1,400.

The first generous amount was given to Carl on staff earlier in the month by a couple of new guests wanting the full experience at the restaurant.

“They had been hearing about the place and were full of anticipation,” Carl said.

After sampling several dishes and ordering the most expensive wine, Carl said that’s when they expressed their gratitude and explained that they would be leaving a generous tip.

“I didn’t get to know the guy, I mean, he didn’t know anything about me … he explained to me that I was about to get one of the best tips I’d probably ever had,” Carl said.

On Thursday night, the restaurant was again visited by diners who wanted to dish out a sizable tip to the waitstaff.

The party Julie served who were on vacation gave $2,000 when they went to pay for the $1,400 check.

Both Julie and Carl are grateful for the kind acts.

“I think they just saw we are all really busy. We’re all doing five different jobs at once, and they can see that we’re just hustling,” Julie said.

Both shared their tips with the rest of the staff and took home around 25% of their earnings.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)