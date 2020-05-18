Dining at restaurants, drinking at bars, exercising in gyms still a ways away for Mass. residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - It will be at least three weeks until Massachusetts restaurants can welcome customers back for outside dining, while the days of drinking at a bar and working out in a gym are at least six weeks away, according to the state’s four-phase reopening plan.

If public health data continues to trend positive, Phase 2 would commence as early as June 8, and restaurants would be permitted to seat customers on outdoor patios with capacity limitations and health restrictions in place to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that all businesses, including restaurants, will have to comply with mandatory safety standards and recommended best practices in social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operations, and cleaning and disinfecting.

Restaurants will continue to offer curbside pickup and takeout until further notice.

Each phase of the state’s plan to a “New Normal” will last a minimum of three weeks, according to Baker.

Bars, casinos, gyms, theaters, and museums could open as early as June 29 when Phase 3 is launched, as long as the state’s plan unfolds as scheduled without hiccups.

If COVID-19 positive test rates, deaths, hospitalizations, and testing capacity trend negative, then specific industries, regions, or the entire Commonwealth may be forced to return to an earlier phase, Baker said.

Phase 1 of the plan, which took effect Monday, calls for the reopening of construction sites, manufacturing businesses, and places of worship.

