BOSTON (WHDH) - On Friday, the dining dispute between North End restaurant owners and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu heads to federal court.

Restaurant owners say the mayor has targeted them unfairly over the years.

In 2022, officials forced North End restaurants to pay a $7,500 fee for outdoor dining operations. The next year, the city banned outdoor dining there completely.

The city argues narrow streets, heavy foot traffic, and noise concerns are the reasons for the ban, not anti-Italian bias.

