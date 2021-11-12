BOSTON (WHDH) - Dinosaur fans rejoice! Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure will open at Faneuil Hall Marketplace on Friday, Nov. 19.

The adventure includes more than 30 life-sized dinosaurs with scientifically accurate installations and realistic moving animatronics, hands-on challenges, and an interactive space for children.

The doors will open to the public at 12 p.m.

