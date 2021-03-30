‘Dinosaurs: A Walk Thru Experience’ coming to Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Six Flags New England will be bringing the world of dinosaurs to life this spring.

Dinosaurs: A Walk Thru Experience will be running weekends and select days April 10 through May 23.

Visitors at the Agawam theme park will be invited to experience a one-way dinosaur adventure featuring 20 life-sized dinosaurs with life-like movement and sound, a kid-friendly dinosaur puppet experience, dinosaur-themed games, park-music, and dinosaur-themed characters.

All attendees will need to reserve their visit by CLICKING HERE.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)