‘Dinosaurs: A Walk Thru Experience’ now open at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dinosaurs: A Walk Thru Experience is now open at Six Flags New England and will be running through May 23.

The Agawam amusement park says the experience offers a one-way dinosaur adventure featuring 20 life-size dinosaurs with life-like movement and sound, a kid-friendly dinosaur puppet experience, live drummers, and dinosaur-themed games.

All attendees need to reserve their visit at sixflags.com/reserve to manage attendance and stagger arrival times.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)