Director of Constituent Services for City Council President nabbed in drug sweep

BOSTON (WHDH) - City Council President Michelle Wu’s director of constituent services was among the 27 people arrested on gun and drug charges in two massive Boston-area crime operations dubbed Operation Landshark and Operation Nor’easter, authorities announced Thursday.

Gary Webster, who, according to his Linkedin page, has worked for Wu for more than four years, was among those arrested in the operation. Prosecutors say he is accused of trying to sell heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl on five separate occasions.

Wu has not yet issued a statement regarding his arrest.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

