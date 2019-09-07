Director of MIT’s Media Lab steps down over Epstein ties

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The director of a prestigious research lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has resigned following uproar over his financial ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

The New York Times reports Saturday that Joi Ito sent an email to the Cambridge university’s provost saying he’s stepping down. Ito shared the email with the newspaper.

Ito’s resignation comes after The New Yorker reported Friday that Media Lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than it previously acknowledged and tried to conceal the extent of the relationship.

MIT’s president said the university took about $800,000 from Epstein over 20 years. The New Yorker reports Epstein arranged $7.5 million in donations.

Epstein killed himself in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In an open letter posted on MIT’s website, president L. Rafael Reif said the university would hire investigators to examine Epstein’s donations.

“Because the accusations in the story are extremely serious, they demand an immediate, thorough and independent investigation,” Reif wrote. “This morning, I asked MIT’s General Counsel to engage a prominent law firm to design and conduct this process. I expect the firm to conduct this review as swiftly as possible, and to report back to me and to the Executive Committee of the MIT Corporation, MIT’s governing board.”

“The acceptance of the Epstein gifts involved a mistake of judgment,” Reif also wrote. “We are actively assessing how best to improve our policies, processes and procedures to fully reflect MIT’s values and prevent such mistakes in the future. Our internal review process continues, and what we learn from it will inform the path ahead.”

