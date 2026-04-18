METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A rider on an illegal dirt bike is facing criminal charges after leading officers on a chase in Methuen earlier this week.

Officers conducted a stop on Tenney Street after noticing the driver riding without a helmet, doing burnouts, and fleeing at a high rate of speed through traffic and pedestrians, police said. The driver, whose name has not been released, was arrested on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.

In a statement, police said, “We remind the public that operating unregistered or off-road vehicles on city streets is illegal and poses a serious safety risk to others.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)