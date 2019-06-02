Dirt bike rider rescued after being injured in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A dirt bike rider who was seriously injured in Auburn was rescued after what officials described as a “tough extrication.”
Crews responded to the incident near the railroad tracks on South Street to rescue the rider who was injured. Officials say the rider suffered “severe, non-life-threatening injuries.”
First responders credited a local resident who provided access to a UTV to assist in the rescue.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)