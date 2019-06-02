Dirt bike rider rescued after being injured in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A dirt bike rider who was seriously injured in Auburn was rescued after what officials described as a “tough extrication.”

Crews responded to the incident near the railroad tracks on South Street to rescue the rider who was injured. Officials say the rider suffered “severe, non-life-threatening injuries.”

First responders credited a local resident who provided access to a UTV to assist in the rescue.

Tough extrication after a dirt bike rider suffered severe, non life-threatening injuries off the railroad tracks near South St. A huge thanks to local resident Steve Moss who provided access to his UTV. We could NOT have done it without his assistance. #Community #teamwork pic.twitter.com/6HdjkBqwHM — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) June 2, 2019

