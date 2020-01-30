Disabled commuter rail train causes severe delays on the Rockport Line

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A disabled commuter rail train prompted severe delays on the Newburyport/Rockport Line throughout Thursday morning.

Train 104, which departed Rockport at 6:30 a.m., became disabled around 7:45 a.m. after experiencing a low-voltage electrical issue inside the locomotive, according to a Keolis spokesperson.

Train 156 assisted the disabled train, prompting it to run more than an-hour-and-a-half behind schedule.

Subsequent trains also experienced delays of more than an hour.

Train 192 was canceled.

Residual delays continued throughout the morning.

Passengers on the disabled train claimed that it did not have power or heat.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)