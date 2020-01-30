Disabled commuter rail train causing severe delays on the Rockport Line

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A disabled commuter rail train that is stopped in Salem due to a mechanical issue is causing lengthy delays for commuters on the Newburyport/Rockport line.

Rockport Train 104, which department Rockport at 6:30 a.m., will be assisted to North Station by Train 156.

As a result, subsequent trains are currently more than an hour behind schedule.

Train 192 was canceled due to the disabled train.

Passengers on the disabled train say they don’t have power or heat.

Update: Rockport Train 106 (7:10 am from Rockport) is now operating over 1 hour late between Salem and North Station due to train traffic caused by disabled Train 104 ahead. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2020

You will be late if you take the Rockport, Newburyport or Beverly line. Rockport train 104 is stuck just south of the Salem station and Newburyport 156 is assisting it but both trains are still there, sitting. Updates on #7News. Outbound trains are also late. — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) January 30, 2020

Update: Rockport Train 104 (6:30 am from Rockport) remains stopped near Salem due to a mechanical issue and is being assisted by Train 156. The train is 35-45 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2020

Rockport Train 106 (7:10 am from Rockport) is holding near Salem due to disabled Train 104 being assisted by Train 156 ahead and is 5-15 minutes late. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2020

Update: Beverly Train 191 (7:08 am from North Station) remains stopped near Salem due to train traffic of disabled train ahead and is currently 20-30 minutes behind schedule. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2020

Update: Rockport Train 106 (7:10 am from Rockport) remains stopped near Salem due to disabled Train 104 being assisted by Train 156 ahead and is 15-25 minutes late. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 30, 2020

