Disabled commuter rail train causing severe delays on the Rockport Line

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A disabled commuter rail train that is stopped in Salem due to a mechanical issue is causing lengthy delays for commuters on the Newburyport/Rockport line.
Rockport Train 104, which department Rockport at 6:30 a.m., will be assisted to North Station by Train 156.
As a result, subsequent trains are currently more than an hour behind schedule.
Train 192 was canceled due to the disabled train.
Passengers on the disabled train say they don’t have power or heat.
