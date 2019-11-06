Disabled dog ready to take first steps toward finding a new home after receiving wheelchair

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A dog unable to walk on her own can get around a little bit easier thanks to her new wheelchair and scooter.

The elderly owner of a disabled dog named Misty surrendered the pet to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire in Bedford a few weeks ago after determining that Misty needed care beyond what they could handle.

Misty’s only way of getting around for the past couple of years was to scoot or drag her hind legs, according to the ARL.

The ARL reached out to the Amherst-based company Walkin’ Pets to get her fitted for a wheelchair and a scooter.

On Monday, the Walkin’ Pets team went to the rescue shelter, where Misty tried out her rides.

Misty instantly took to her new wheels and began zipping around the shelter.

For the first time since she arrived, the ARL says she started moving her back legs and tried to walk.

“There were a few tears in our eyes as we watched Misty be the dog she’s meant to be, and not held back by her uncooperative hind legs,” Walkin’ Pets wrote in a statement.

Misty will be available for adoption soon.

