Disabled ferry off coast of Martha’s Vineyard, 78 passengers on board, safely towed to shore

VINEYARD HAVEN, MA (WHDH) — A disabled ferry stuck off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, with 78 passengers on board, was safely towed back to shore.

The ferry was on its way to Woods Hole around 9 p.m. Saturday when it lost power.

According to officials, the ferry was towed by three tug boats around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the power loss is under investigation.

Disabled ferry, M/V Martha's Vineyard, safely moored in Vineyard Haven at about 2 a.m. Towed in by three tugs. All passengers safe. #USCG — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) March 18, 2018

#CoastGuard responds after M/V Martha's Vineyard loses power en route Woods Hole from Martha's Vineyard. 78 POB. CGC Hammerhead, response boat from Station Woods Hole on scene. Commercial tow being arranged. No reported injuries. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) March 18, 2018

