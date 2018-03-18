Disabled ferry off coast of Martha’s Vineyard, 78 passengers on board, safely towed to shore

VINEYARD HAVEN, MA (WHDH) — A disabled ferry stuck off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, with 78 passengers on board, was safely towed back to shore.
The ferry was on its way to Woods Hole around 9 p.m. Saturday when it lost power.
According to officials, the ferry was towed by three tug boats around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the power loss is under investigation.
