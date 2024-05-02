BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttles are replacing Red Line trains between Park Street and JFK/UMass through next Friday, May 10.

On Thursday, the first day of the change, Braintree branch trains were at a standstill due to a disabled train at JFK/UMass during the morning commute, causing a headache for many riders. Shuttle buses are operating between North Quincy and JFK/UMass, and riders were also encouraged to take the commuter rail between Braintree and South Station or the Route 210 bus for alternate service.

During the shutdown, the Commuter Rail is free to ride between South Station, JFK/UMass, Quincy Center, and Braintree.

The MBTA says the service change is part of its track improvement program. Crews will complete track and signal work as well as station upgrades.

The T says the goal is to reduce slow zones.

Red Line Update: Braintree branch trains continue to stand by due to a disabled train near JFK/UMass.



Shuttle buses will operate between North Quincy and JFK/UMass. Riders can also use the commuter rail between Braintree & South Station, or route 210 bus for alternate service. https://t.co/06RlnltLCI — MBTA (@MBTA) May 2, 2024

Meanwhile, on the Blue Line, the T said it is lifting all speed restrictions after fixing problems along the tracks, which they say will make trips about three minutes quicker.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)